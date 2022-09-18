DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,547 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $83,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.