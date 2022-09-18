DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.21 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

