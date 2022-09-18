DogeCola (DOGECOLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,571.00

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DogeCola coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCola has a total market capitalization of $981,690.67 and $75,571.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCola has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DogeCola

DogeCola launched on July 19th, 2021. DogeCola’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DogeCola is www.dogecola.finance.

DogeCola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecola is a reflection token and soft drink at the same time with an auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCola directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCola should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCola using one of the exchanges listed above.

