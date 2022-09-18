Dogelon Mars (ELON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Dogelon Mars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $141.85 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00112877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00840615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Coin Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelon.io.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

