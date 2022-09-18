Dogey-Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $843,298.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.70 or 0.02556648 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00834569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,643,262,856,102 coins and its circulating supply is 431,852,081,501,930 coins. The Reddit community for Dogey-Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Dogeyinu. Dogey-Inu’s official website is dogeyinu.com. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.