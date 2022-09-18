DOGGY 1-Day Volume Reaches $179,892.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $179,892.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

