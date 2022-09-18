Don-key Tops 24-Hour Volume of $460,028.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $460,028.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00111408 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00878433 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,555,730 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance.
Don-key Coin Trading
