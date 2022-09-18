DOOR (DOOR) Price Tops $0.0253

DOOR (DOOR) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. DOOR has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $13,421.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOOR has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One DOOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005500 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00077289 BTC.

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

