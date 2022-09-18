Dopex One Day Trading Volume Hits $880,426.00 (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be bought for approximately $267.84 or 0.01358693 BTC on popular exchanges. Dopex has a total market capitalization of $30.80 million and approximately $880,426.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00097132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00839002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dopex launched on June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dopex is www.dopex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dopex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dopex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dopex using one of the exchanges listed above.

