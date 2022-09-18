Dora Factory (DORA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.22 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00015330 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00838962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

