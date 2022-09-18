Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,310 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $28.67.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

