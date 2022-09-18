Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,310 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $28.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
