Dotmoovs Price Hits $0.0063 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $138,630.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dotmoovs’ official website is www.dotmoovs.com.

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

