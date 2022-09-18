DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $43,515.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 4.3 %

DV opened at $27.34 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

