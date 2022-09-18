Dovu Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Dovu has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $512.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.