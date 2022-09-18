Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Doximity has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.