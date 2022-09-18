Draken Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DRK)

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Draken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Draken has a market capitalization of $607,556.65 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Draken alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000283 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Draken

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.