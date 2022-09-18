Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.60

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 62678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.74.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.71.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

