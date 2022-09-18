Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and $12.59 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

