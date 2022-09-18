Drip Network Reaches One Day Volume of $51,295.00 (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Drip Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $690,965.86 and approximately $51,295.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00035495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drip Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team. The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain. Telegram Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drip Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drip Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.