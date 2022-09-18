DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.68

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.68 and last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 42127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.00.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.