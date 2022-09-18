DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.