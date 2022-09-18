Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Insider Trent Peterson Sells 4,600,458 Shares

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) insider Trent Peterson sold 4,600,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.43), for a total transaction of A$9,403,336.15 ($6,575,759.55).

Dusk Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Dusk Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dusk Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Dusk Group

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, outdoor, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems.

