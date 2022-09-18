Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on DYN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $706.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,255,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 279,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 184,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

