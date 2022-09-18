e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $887,019.36 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,523 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,366 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

