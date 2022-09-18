e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $22,101.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.