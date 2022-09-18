e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $22,101.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

e-Money’s genesis date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

