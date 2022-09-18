EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Price Performance

NASDAQ SATS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EchoStar by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.