EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
NASDAQ SATS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
