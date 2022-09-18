Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $346,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average of $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

