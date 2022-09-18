Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 234 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after buying an additional 146,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.