Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$127.00 and last traded at C$127.50. Approximately 2,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.48.
Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($97.89) million for the quarter.
About Economic Investment Trust
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
