Eden 1-Day Volume Hits $92.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eden has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $312,948.77 and $92.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00061982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00078344 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.