Edgecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $212.35 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Edgecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $212.35 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00097132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00839002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

