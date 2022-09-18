Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Tops $7.01 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $363,841.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

