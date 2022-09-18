Edgeware Market Capitalization Hits $7.71 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $319,774.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065582 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00077743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

