EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

