Efforce Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $564,512.00 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Efforce coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $48.00 million and approximately $564,512.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efforce Coin Profile

Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

