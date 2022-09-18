Einsteinium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,518.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.08 million and $4,518.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00283599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,848,203 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

