Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $356,595.77 and approximately $22,699.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00113543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC.The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

