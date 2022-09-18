Electrum Dark Trading Up 2,205.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $137,971.08 and approximately $27.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 2,205.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark’s launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

