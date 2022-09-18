Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.69

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.69 and traded as high as C$16.82. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 1,457,504 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

