ELONGATE (ELONGATE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ELONGATE has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $43,041.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELONGATE has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One ELONGATE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ELONGATE Profile
ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ELONGATE
