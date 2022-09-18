ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,748.74

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $28,748.74 and $6,504.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.