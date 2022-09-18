Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -1.69.
About Eltek
