Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -1.69.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

