Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $874,940.41 and $7,940.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000217 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,843,230 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

