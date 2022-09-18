EmiSwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,673.00 (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, EmiSwap has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EmiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EmiSwap has a market capitalization of $83,162.89 and approximately $49,673.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

EmiSwap Coin Profile

EmiSwap is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

