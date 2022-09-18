Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 68,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,730,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.