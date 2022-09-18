Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 68,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,730,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
