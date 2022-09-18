Energi Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $166,540.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00076624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007542 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,409,325 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.