Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Entegris worth $75,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Stock Down 0.4 %

ENTG stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

