Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.69. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 180,088 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.