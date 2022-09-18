Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.69. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 180,088 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.
Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
