EOS Force (EOSC) Market Cap Reaches $2.97 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, EOS Force has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $179,723.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

