Epic Cash (EPIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,690.00

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $3,690.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,961,632 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

